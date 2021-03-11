ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District previewed its hybrid learning reopening model during the Board of Directors' Policy Committee-of-the-Whole meeting Thursday night.
The presentation covered how the district has prepared its facilities for the return of students. This includes the upgrade of HVAC filters, various hygiene and social distancing signage, the cleaning and disinfecting of all buildings, a water management program and touchless bottle fillers.
Through April 9, the district also is preparing all ASD teachers for hybrid instruction.
In addition, a communications plan to welcome students back into the classroom is being implemented.
The district is planning to begin the hybrid model with the return of elementary students on April 19, while middle and high school students will return April 26.
ASD stressed that "mask wearing is required" for all hybrid learning students while on site, said Lucretia Brown, the district's deputy superintendent.
About 10,600 people responded to an ASD survey gauging their interest in a return to in-person learning. A total of 5,637 families from kindergarten through 12th grade opted for a hybrid learning model, according to Brown. The breakdown of those responses: 2,681 for elementary schools; 1,405 for middle schools; and 1,551 for high schools.
Following the presentation, Director Cheryl Johnson-Watts thanked the administration members for their planning. To illustrate her appreciation, she made an analogy between the delay of a traveler's flight at an airport and the district's delay of returning students to school.
"There are times you are at the airport where you are ready to go home," Johnson-Watts said. "What happens? You have a flight delay."
Everyone deal with delays differently, she explained. The fact is, though, the airline has a reason for that delay, she said.
"We had to deal with what was best for all of us," said Director Phoebe Harris. "We just did what we needed to do for all our students. I'm just happy that we can move to our new normal."
"I don't think we are there yet," said Director Sara Brace against the hybrid learning model. She then presented Superintendent Thomas Parker and Brown with various scenarios, including what would happen if a student decided to rip off his or her mask and spit in a teacher's face.
"We're not looking to be punitive," said Brown in regard to discipline. However, she added that students and their families who have decided to reenter ASD buildings are choosing an option that "comes with the expectation you will wear a mask."
"It's really hard to sit here and make these tough decisions," said Director Linda Vega. "It is scary. I know the administration is doing everything they can. Every decision has been made for the safety of your children."
Parker said the administration will continue to work to refine the plan, unless the majority of the board voices opposition to the hybrid model. As of Thursday night, Brace was the only member who expressed opposition.
During a public comment session, there were teachers who voiced their opposition to the reopening, citing health concerns.