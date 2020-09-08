ALLENTOWN, Pa. - On Tuesday morning, 17,000 Allentown students returned to school without ever stepping foot in a school building.
The pandemic led many districts, including Allentown, to begin with online learning. But despite the online teaching, the district is still providing meals to any child who wishes to have one.
On Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Education, following guidance from USDA, informed school districts that they could provide breakfast and lunch to-go meals to all students for free, regardless of students' income or whether they go to school in the district. Students do not need to show ID to pick up the meals. Parents and babysitters can also pick them up.
Allentown chose to offer the grab and go meals at all of its schools.
"We have two options, Option A, cold meal choices, and option B which is a reheat choice. They can take it home and reheat it," said Andrea Stock, Director of Child Nutrition Services.
According to Stock, even students who go to school in other districts are eligible for the meals.
"Any student of school age is welcome to come to our district and receive a meal," Stock said.
Families can pick up the student's meals Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Allen Davis was thrilled for the resource. He picked up a meal for his son on Tuesday afternoon.
"He's growing like a weed, so it means a lot. Groceries are a lot, it's a beautiful thing the school district is doing," Davis said.
Carla Morales, who has three young children, two school aged, was also happy for the help.
"Not a lot of us have a lot of time to cook and stuff," Morales said. "I'm grateful, I know a lot of other parents are grateful."
The North Penn School District is also offering free meals to children, regardless of what district they live in. Families can pick up a week's worth of meals at one time.
For more on availability and pickup times contact your local district.