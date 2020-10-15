ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown School District says it has received a grant that will help more students access the internet and move the district closer to closing the digital divide.
Superintendent Thomas Parker and local elected officials made the announcement in a news conference Thursday.
The district got a grant for more than $844,000, that has been used to purchase 3,517 Wi-Fi hot spots for students. The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development funded the grant.
The district had previously purchased 1,000 hot spots after getting support from the Allentown School District Foundation and Century Fund in the spring.
“As we work to provide a high-quality virtual education experience for ASD students, a computer and Wi-Fi access has become just as essential as a pencil and paper,” said Parker. “We thank State Representative Pete Schweyer for supporting the District during this time of uncertainty. We also thank Senator Browne and state representative Mike Schlossberg for their continued support and advocacy as well.”