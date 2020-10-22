ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District is recommending to continue its virtual learning model through the end of the second quarter due to the COVID pandemic.
"Our recommendation is that we continue the remote learning model through quarter two," said Superintendent Thomas Parker during the board of directors' Thursday night meeting. "...We want to ensure the safety and security of our students and staff."
The administration will continue to monitor the positivity rates and based on that data, identify which subgroups of students could be candidates "for an early return," Parker added.
"I'm still concerned about safety...The data just doesn't say (a return to school) would be safe," said Parker.
"There is not a rulebook from which to work on," said Director Cheryl Johnson-Watts. "I applaud every single one of the administrators and staff. These are difficult and challenging times."
Prior to the evening's regular agenda, a public comment session featured various comments surrounding whether the district should remain virtual or implement a hybrid learning model. Some parents lamented the district's online learning program, while others were not in favor of returning to school, citing public health concerns.
"We will do what we can to respond to those concerns," said Director Nancy Wilt.
Parker added the district will continue "conversations" about how to improve its online learning platform.
Prior to the school year, the district decided to hold classes virtually through the first quarter. The Allentown School District's second quarter runs through mid-January.
In other news, directors approved several policy changes which involved several issues. They ranged from tobacco and vaping, to searches, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, acceptable use of the internet and suspension and expulsion.
The tobacco and vapor products section includes language focused on the product marketed as Juul and other electronic cigarettes. The code prohibits student possession, use, purchase and sale of tobacco and vaping products, including Juuls and other electronic cigarettes. The changes also clarify how tobacco products are consumed.
Under the policies, the district has the authority to lawfully search students or their belongings if a student has an item that would pose a threat to the healthy, safety and welfare of the school population, or if the item is against the law, board policy or school rules. Their must be a "reasonable suspicion" a student is in possession of this item to conduct the search. The policy also molded existing rules as to who would actually have the authority to conduct the search.
The policy further refined the impetus required to conduct random or general searches. These searches would be for controlled substances, weapons or other dangerous materials, typically when entering a facility. Those circumstances for controlled substances can also occur when the district suspects "significant drug use, possession or trafficking among students."
Another discussion topic regarded video and audio recordings made by the district during official transportation trips. The board has authorized the use of video and audio recordings on school buses and vehicles to maintain discipline and security.
Finally, another section updates what constitutes an "electronic device," and what electronic images and photographs are prohibited. However, it will be updated prior to final passage later this month due to concerns about the policy's broad nature.
In other business, the board approved a deal with PFM Consulting Group to develop a five-year financial plan to analyze the district's current financial situation. In addition, PFM will be tasked with aligning the budgeting process with academic and capital plans and identify potential revenue enhancements and expenditure efficiencies, according to the district documents. PFM will receive $80,000 in compensation.
In other news, the board approved a contract with Communities in Schools to support the work of the theory of Restorative Practices. CIS will also have to provide Integrated Student Supports (ISS) to students at William Allen, Louis E. Dieruff, South Mountain Middle School, William Penn and the Reengagement Center.
In the CIS proposal, restorative practices are defined as "a set of activities designed to address human conflicts and wrongdoing while building human capital." Further, the proposal notes, their practices "build up community assets and provide a healthy culture in which to address conflict in a restorative, rather than punitive fashion. Restorative Practices strengthen relationships between individuals and communities repairs emotional harm between people."
The deal will cost the district $549,407.