Weather Alert

DEZ001-MDZ008-NJZ007>010-012-013-015>022-027-PAZ060>062-070-071- 101>106-230900- New Castle-Cecil-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Middlesex- Western Monmouth-Mercer-Salem-Gloucester-Camden- Northwestern Burlington-Ocean-Cumberland-Atlantic- Southeastern Burlington-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton-Delaware- Philadelphia-Western Chester-Eastern Chester-Western Montgomery- Eastern Montgomery-Upper Bucks-Lower Bucks- Including the cities of Wilmington, Elkton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, New Brunswick, Freehold, Trenton, Pennsville, Glassboro, Camden, Cherry Hill, Moorestown, Mount Holly, Jackson, Millville, Hammonton, Wharton State Forest, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Media, Philadelphia, Honey Brook, Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Pottstown, Norristown, Lansdale, Chalfont, Perkasie, Morrisville, and Doylestown 907 PM EDT Thu Oct 22 2020 ...Foggy conditions expected to develop overnight... Areas of fog, with some patchy dense fog, are expected to develop across much of eastern Pennsylvania, Delmarva and New Jersey overnight. Visibilities will drop below one-half mile at times in some areas. Once it develops, the fog should persist for much of the night. If you will be traveling overnight, make sure to leave extra space between you and the vehicle in front of you and be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities. $$