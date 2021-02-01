ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown School District Superintendent Thomas Parker will resign.
The Allentown Board of School Directors said Monday that Parker submitted a notice of resignation to the board. The resignation will be effective May 1, 2021.
Parker has served as superintendent since July 2017. He is stepping down to accept a role at the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation in Flint, Michigan.
“Ending this chapter in Allentown is not an easy decision,” Parker said in a letter to the board and community.
“I have poured my heart into serving this community for the past four years and am extremely proud of what we have achieved and what we are working to achieve in the future. This city has embraced my family, and we will be forever grateful and supportive champions of Allentown.”
During Parker’s tenure, ASD created the Office of Equity Accountability and School Improvement, which aims to ensure the district aligns with the principles of equity across all areas and processes. The district also received the Magna Award for Equity from the National School Boards Association, while launching a middle school transformation initiative and expanding partnerships throughout the community.
Parker’s focus also has included expanding college access for students, creating the first Early College Program partnership with Lehigh Carbon Community College, a middle school dual enrollment initiative and a guaranteed enrollment partnership with Kutztown University and Bloomsburg University.
“On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Mr. Parker for his excellent leadership and commitment to our students and families,” said Nancy Wilt, board president. “Over the past several years, he has led efforts to expand early childhood education, incorporate equity throughout the district and invest in our people. While we are sorry to see him go, we wish him the very best in his next chapter.”
The board will begin searching for the next superintendent of the Allentown School District in the coming weeks.