ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Dr. Thomas Parker has been superintendent of the Allentown School District since July of 2017.
ASD School Board Vice President Nicholas Miller says Parker moved the district in a positive direction, but just this week he announced he's leaving and taking a job in Flint, Michigan that will move him back home.
"Michigan has personal ties to him and his family, so I wish him the best," Miller said.
WFMZ contacted Parker for an interview, but he declined. In a statement he says "I have poured my heart into serving this community for the past four years and am extremely proud of what we have achieved and what we are working to achieve in the future. This city has embraced my family, and we will be forever grateful and supportive champions of Allentown."
Parker is leaving May 1. Miller says whoever the candidate ends up being will have some big shoes to fill. While they are starting their search it may take some time, specially in the pandemic. Allentown School District has seen its fair share of superintendents in the past several years, so Miller says they're not just looking for a perfect fit for the district. They're looking for someone who will be committed for the long haul.
"We're not going to rush into something personally, I don't think we should rush into anything just to fill the position. I think we should be able to interact with the community, interact with our stake holders and really do what's best for the children of the Allentown School District," Miller said.