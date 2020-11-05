ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown School District will receive $2 million in CARES Act funding from Lehigh County to help the district make its buildings safer.
Daniel Bosket, president of the Allentown School District Foundation, made the announcement during the first of three school board committee meetings Thursday night. He said the funding will benefit students and improve their educational environment when they eventually return to their schools.
The district is planning to continue its virtual learning model through the end of the second quarter, which runs through mid-January, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CARES money will be used to make mechanical upgrades, install touchless drinking fountains and air filtration systems and purchase germicides. Bosket said the foundation worked cooperatively with school district to secure the funding.
“I am beyond excited,” said Superintendent Thomas Parker, noting that Allentown is one of the most fiscally challenged districts in Pennsylvania. The positive impact of $2 million on air and water quality issues in the district’s buildings and Lehigh County’s willingness to step in “a major and significant way is exciting to me,” he said.
“When we lock arms together, we can make a significant impact for our kids and community,” Parker added.
Board President Sara Brace said it’s the first time Lehigh County has done a grant for the district and thanked county Executive Phillips Armstrong and the board of commissioners for helping create healthier spaces for students and staff.
In other matters, the board’s education committee voted to recommend the $1 million purchase of 3,006 Chromebooks from Dell Technologies. The money for the purchase is accounted for in the current budget. The entire board will vote on the purchase at its Nov. 19 meeting.
The purchase of the Chromebooks will allow the district to continue its move toward a 1:1 technology model, in which every student would have access to a personal electronic device, and support the increased need for the devices while kids are learning remotely.