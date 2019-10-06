The Allentown School District opened up its newly refurbished Learning Dome to the community Saturday for the first time.
Folks were able to take a journey through space and other things at Dieruff High School.
The Learning Dome was originally built as a planetarium in 1965 but the district wanted to update it.
Now it gives teachers the chance to teach students every aspect of education with 360-degree technology.
"This gives us the ability in Allentown to be able to really dig into and get students involved in STEM and get them really interested in areas of science that they might not have wanted to in the past," said ASD STEM director Brandy Sawyer.
While the Learning Dome is housed at Dieruff, the district plans to share the experience with the entire Lehigh Valley.
The Learning Dome was made possible thanks to a combination of public funding and private donations.