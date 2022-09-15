ALLENTOWN, Pa. — We're not even through the first month of the new school year, and there are already more school safety concerns, as three schools in the Allentown School District went on lockdown for a few hours Thursday morning.

Police said they arrested someone with a loaded gun in a park near the schools on Linden Street and locked the schools down as a precautionary measure.

For Mahina Depeine, a freshman at William Allen High, Thursday was a long day. She said it all started with an announcement around 9:05 a.m.

"We were told to be in a regular lockdown," she said. "At first, I just thought, like maybe, it was so that people don't skip class, but then they kept on, like, repeating the announcement. So I started thinking that maybe it was something else."

Depeine said her school was locked down for about two hours Thursday morning.

"My class didn't know what was happening at all," she said.

William Allen High was one of three schools on lockdown, along with Raub Middle School and Union Terrace Elementary School.

"We kept on hearing things of, like, something happened at a park nearby or, like, something with a shooting," Depeine said. "I was worried and confused."

Allentown police later explained that, around 9 a.m., they located a juvenile with a loaded semi-automatic handgun at West Park, close to the high school. Police took the person into custody.

Families picking up their young ones from Union Terrace Elementary said they appreciated the precautions.

Joengie Escalera was there, picking up some of her five nieces and nephews of different ages and grades across the Allentown School District.

"You don't know what's going on," she said. "The shooter can be in the building or outside of the building. [You] just never know."

Even so, it's a school year in Lehigh County that's already seen a school shooting threat shutter Parkland School District buildings for two days.

"I don't want to become callous to it," parent Mark Radio said. "It's worrisome, but you hear about it too often, and you're becoming used to it."

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania State Police told 69 News they're beefing up security in schools across the state this year.

Many families said a small precautionary lockdown can cause big concern.

"You know, with all the shootings that happen in the past," Escalera said, "you just go into panic mode."

The Allentown Police Department said the incident is under investigation. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Allentown Police criminal investigation division by calling 610-437-7721 or by submitting an anonymous tip through the Allentown Police Tip411 app.