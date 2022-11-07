ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Thousands of people and businesses in Allentown were without power Monday morning after a substation fire.

The PPL Outage Map showed more than 21,000 without power in Allentown's West End just before 9 a.m.

St. Luke's Allentown hospital and LVHN's 17th Street campus were also in the outage area, as were some schools.

The Allentown School District initially said it would not dismiss early, but later said it was sending all students home at 10:30 a.m. due to the outages.

The outage also caused traffic lights to be out. The Allentown Fire Department said drivers should treat them as a four-way stop.

PPL was working to reroute power, and the number of outages was dropping as the morning went on.

The fire department said there is no estimated time for all power to be back.