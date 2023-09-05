ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Kids in Allentown and Reading will head home early from school on Tuesday.

The Allentown School District announced Tuesday morning it will dismiss early due to the excessive heat.

The middle and high schools will dismiss at 11 a.m. and the elementary schools and Building 21 will dismiss at 12:15 p.m.

All after-school sports and extracurriculars are also canceled Tuesday.

The Reading School District also announced an early dismissal for some schools.

The schools letting out early Tuesday are:

Reading High

RKAA-Glenside

Southern Middle

Southwest Middle

Northwest Middle

13th and Green Elementary

Riverside Elementary

Temps are forecast to be in the 90s for most of the week, with high humidity as well.