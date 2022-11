ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Fire Department was called out to EMR scrap yard at around 8:40 a.m. Saturday.

The scrap yard is located at 13th and Sumner streets in Allentown.

A fire started outside the facility's building where a large black plume of smoke could be seen.

Crews put down oil boons to prevent runoff.

There are no reports of injuries.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause.