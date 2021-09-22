Allentown School District John Stanford superintendent

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown school board has selected a new superintendent.

An offer has been extended to John Stanford, the district said in a news release Wednesday.

The board will vote on the employment agreement during its regular meeting on Thursday, Sept. 23, the release said.

“In Dr. Stanford, we are confident we have found an exceptional candidate who possesses the right combination of skills, experience and background to lead the Allentown School District well into the future,” said Nancy Wilt, board president, in a statement.

Stanford spent 15 years in the Columbus City Schools, Ohio's largest school district, where one of his roles included interim superintendent. He also served as executive assistant for education to former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland, said ASD.

Stanford will takeover as superintendent of the Allentown School District on or before Nov. 15, the district said.

