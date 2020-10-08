ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District Board of Directors advanced various policy changes regarding student contact during their Policy/Committee-of-the-Whole meeting Thursday night.
The updates ran the gamut, from tobacco and vaping, to searches, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, acceptable use of the internet and suspension and expulsion.
The tobacco and vapor products section includes language focused on the product marketed as Juul and other electronic cigarettes. The code prohibits student possession, use, purchase and sale of tobacco and vaping products, including Juuls and other electronic cigarettes. The changes also clarify how tobacco products are consumed.
Under the policies, the district has the authority to lawfully search students or their belongings if a student has an item that would pose a threat to the healthy, safety and welfare of the school population, or if the item is against the law, board policy or school rules. Their must be a "reasonable suspicion" a student is in possession of this item to conduct the search. The policy also molded existing rules as to who would actually have the authority to conduct the search.
The policy further refined the impetus required to conduct random or general searches. These searches would be for controlled substances, weapons or other dangerous materials, typically when entering a facility. Those circumstances for controlled substances can also occur when the district suspects "significant drug use, possession or trafficking among students."
Another discussion topic regarded video and audio recordings made by the district during official transportation trips. The board has authorized the use of video and audio recordings on school buses and vehicles to maintain discipline and security.
Finally, another section updates what constitutes an "electronic device," and what electronic images and photographs are prohibited. However that section will be updated prior to final passage later this month, due to concerns about the policy's broad nature.
In other news, during the Education Committee-of-the-Whole meeting, the board advanced a bill awarding a contract to Communities in Schools to support the work of the theory of restorative practices. CIS will also have to provide Integrated Student Supports (ISS) to students at William Allen, Louis E. Dieruff, South Mountain Middle School, William Penn and the Reengagement Center.
In the CIS proposal, restorative practices are defined as "a set of activities designed to address human conflicts and wrongdoing while building human capital." Further, the proposal notes, their practices "build up community assets and provide a healthy culture in which to address conflict in a restorative, rather than punitive fashion. Restorative practices strengthen relationships between individuals and communities repairs emotional harm between people."
If approved at the board's regular meeting, the deal will cost the district $549,407.