ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The city of Allentown is reporting an increase in opioid overdoses.

In the first seven months of this year, EMS has responded to the most drug-related calls in at least three years. EMS Chief Mehmet Barzev said they've responded to 362 overdoses so far in 2022, an increase of 4.3% over last year, and he said police are just as busy.

"I know that they have about 101 Narcan uses already this year, so they're out there doing it every single day just like we are," said Barzev.

Narcan is the drug that can revive someone experiencing an overdose. It usually comes in a nasal spray, something every ambulance now carries.

"We would do that by using a nasal atomizer, and what that does is it takes liquid and it turns it into a fine mist that can be absorbed in the mucus membranes of the nose," said Barzev.

But often times in the case of a heroin overdose, or the more powerful fentanyl, even Narcan can't save you. So far this year the Lehigh County Coroner has recorded 76 drug overdose deaths. That's why Barzev is making sure people know the signs to look out for.

"It can be scary for the person who sees it. They're going to look like a cardiac arrest. Sometimes they'll be blue, snoring, hardly breathing at all," said Barzev.

The good news is that Allentown is seeing a significant drop in a different kind of drug: synthetic marijuana or K-2. Barzev said they've seen 92% fewer calls for it this year, which is good given the problems people smoking it have caused for his department in the past.

"We lost two full-time paramedics due to long-term injuries from being assaulted from a person who was under the influence," said Barzev. "If that's one less thing we have to worry about, it's a good day for us."

On Sept. 18 and Sept. 25 the Allentown Health Department will be distributing Narcan for free for people to keep in their homes. That's something Barzev said could be lifesaving if you know someone who uses.