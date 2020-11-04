ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown City Council authorized a grant proposal to brighten the way for motorists and pedestrians in a city corridor during Wednesday night's meeting.
The approved resolution means the city will seek a $830,750 multimodal transportation grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. If the city receives the money, it will be allocated for improvements to the lighting on the 15th Street corridor and extend the system to Highland Street. The city has pledged $249,750 in matching funds.
The city's public works department says "the project will create a safer and more environmentally-sensitive lighting system for the mobility benefit of pedestrians and drivers, while supporting the economic strength of both the city and the wider region."
"It's also a little bit of a safety enhancement project for Trexler Middle School, which would have rapid flashers put in and the correct crosswalks and signage," said Craig Messinger, director of public works.
In other news, an ordinance sent to a city council committee would amend the 2020 Capital Fund Budget to provide for a supplemental appropriation of $500,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Natural Resources for Jordan Creek Greenway Trail construction.
The project is in line with key action items identified in the city's Vision 2030 plan and is also congruent with regional mobility plans developed by DCNR and PennDOT.