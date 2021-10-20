ALLENTOWN, Pa. – During Allentown City Council's regular meeting Wednesday night, the legislative body formally accepted the 2021 American Rescue Plan funding, totaling roughly $57.5 million.
Council has already held two special meetings to consider how to utilize the funding.
"We've been talking about this for a while," said council President Julio Guridy.
"It's about time," replied Mayor Ray O'Connell.
Plain English mail-in ballots
In other news, council also approved a resolution recommending the amendment of the state law (Act 320, Section 201.1), which requires county boards of election to post plain English statements at polling places so voters can read the statements prior to voting. Specifically, the amendment calls for such statements to be included on mail-in ballots.
Car 'boots'
The legislative body also approved a bill to amend the penalty associated with tampering or removing any device — known commonly as "the boot" — used to immobilize a motor vehicle. The penalty will also cover someone who attempts to move the vehicle instead of removing the boot.
If convicted, a person would have to pay fines not less than $500, nor more than $1,000, plus the costs of repairing or replacing the device and the prosecution costs. Those in default of the payments would be subject to imprisonment not to exceed 30 days, as determined by a court.
"This gives another tool to the police," said Councilman Daryl Hendricks.
Building purchase for homeless shelter
Finally, council approved an ordinance providing for the expenditure of nearly $3.5 million to purchase a building the city will make a homeless shelter. The property's location was not disclosed during the meeting, as it could comprise negotiations.
Prior to Wednesday night's regular meeting, council heard a presentation from the mayor on the proposed 2022 budget.