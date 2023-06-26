ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown is promising to crack down on nuisance bars and lounges.

This comes after several violent incidents in connection with late-night clubs that the city said are not following the rules. City officials made the announcement in a press conference on the sidewalk outside Synergy Hookah Lounge Monday. That's where 29-year-old Kevin Tarafa was stabbed to death on June 18. His parents made a desperate plea to the community.

"The music was still bumping while my son's blood was dripping to all out here, all over, there's still blood here," said Tarafa's mother.

"Let's bring justice to my son, and everyone else that died," said Tarafa's father, Victor Tarafa.

Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca said Tarafa's death is just one of many connected with clubs.

"In 2022, it occurred in an after-hours club. In 2023, first homicide of the year, an after-hours club," said Roca. "Nearly 80 individuals arrested on-site at the clubs in the last year and a half.

"Out of those 80, they were mainly for assault, disorderly conduct, with numerous DUI's and public drunk offenses."

So Allentown officials said they've had enough, and they're cracking down.

"If the department determines that a subject property is an immediate threat to public safety, the ordinance gives the department the authority to take immediate action to eliminate the nuisance. Prior notice is not required," said Allentown Interim Solicitor Adam Rosenthal.

Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk also asked people to starve the clubs of business.

"We had incidents in, at Privity Lounge here on the east side, at Secrets on the east side, and at Synergy Lounge here on the east side most recently," said Tuerk. "Don't go to these places.

"Please, there's other things that you can do. Don't patronize these places where bad things happen."

In frustration, Tuerk called out several club owners directly.

"Guys, I'm talking to the club owners, cut this s*** out. Please. There are actions you can take," said Tuerk.

One of those owners was Galexina Galarza, who owns Secrets Hookah Lounge.

"Everything is shut it down, shut it down. No, we want resolution. We want to sit at the table and find what works for everyone," said Galarza.

Tuerk said they don't have to shut it down, they just have to do more to keep things safe.

"There's opportunities to hire extra-duty police officers. Trust me, it's not a big money-maker for us, but it will help you continue to stay in business," said Tuerk.

Galarza said that's not cheap.

"We've tried to do that and the price was just ridiculous," said Galarza.

Galarza said she's hoping to have a meeting soon with the city to discuss affordable security measures at her club. She said she just installed a metal detector.

Meanwhile, the city said it's engaged in studies on how it can change its zoning and housing ordinances to be tougher on clubs in the future.