ALLENTOWN, Pa. - If you're a nighttime traveler on the Northeast Extension, don't bank on stopping at the Allentown Service Plaza.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says the northbound ramps to the plaza will be closed every night this week for paving.

Both the entry and exit ramps will close at 7 p.m. and reopen at 6 a.m.

That means if you're in the service plaza past 7 p.m., you'll be stuck there until morning.