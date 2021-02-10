ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Senior citizens in Lehigh County can now get help in signing up to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
The city of Allentown has set up a call center to help seniors living in the city and Lehigh County register for the shot. They can call 610-890-7069.
It's for residents 65 and older who have had trouble trying to make appointments online. Call center operators cannot assist with missed appointments or general COVID questions.
The call center will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.