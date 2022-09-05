ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown led the United States in month-over-month gains in postings for technical jobs in August, according to a report from a trade group.

The gain of 864 postings over July in the Allentown metropolitan area ranked first, ahead of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Columbus, Ohio, in the Computing Technology Industry Association's monthly report.

CompTIA, as the organization is known, is a not-for-profit advocate for the information technology industry.

The CompTIA report did not explain how job postings in the Allentown area could more than triple to 1,219 from 355 in one month, but demand for technology workers remains strong nationally.

"Stability in tech hiring continues to be an over-arching theme this year," Tim Herbert, chief research officer at CompTia, said in a statement. "Despite all the economic noise and pockets of layoffs, aggregate tech hiring remains consistently positive."

Employment remains strong in many fields and economists say more people may be returning to the workforce. The U.S. unemployment rate in August was 3.7%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

CompTIA said companies are seeking workers for software development and engineering, information technology (IT) support, IT project management, systems engineering and network engineering.

Industries that are hiring include professional, scientific and technical services; finance and insurance; manufacturing; information; and retail.

The New York City, Washington, D.C., Chicago and Los Angeles metropolitan areas had the most job postings for technical positions in August, according to CompTIA.