ALLENTOWN, Pa. - More areas in the Lehigh Valley are getting into the holiday spirit this weekend.

Both Allentown and South Whitehall Township will light up their Christmas trees Saturday night.

In Allentown, the fun begins at 4 p.m. with local high school performances, and the tree will be lit at 5 p.m.

South Whitehall Township will light up its tree, a covered bridge, and the corner mill house.

Festivities run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.