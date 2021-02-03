ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown tradition has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The St. Patrick's Parade and its related activities have been canceled for 2021, the parade committee said on Wednesday.
However, a virtual event is being planned to broadcast on Sunday, March 21 at 12 p.m. on Service Electric Cable TV, Facebook and YouTube.
The event will feature live music and dance segments, being performed remotely, and highlights from past parades.
The week leading up to the broadcast will also include several virtual events people can participate in.
The 2020 parade was also canceled, as COVID-19 was first spreading across the country.