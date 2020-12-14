ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Governor Wolf and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy say if Congress doesn't pass another stimulus package soon, it'll be disaster for small businesses and local communities.
One store owner in Allentown says she agrees, but she doesn't have much faith she'll see a check, because she applied for help this summer and says she's still waiting for that help to arrive.
Stephanie Morffi has owned her Allentown store Step in 4 Mor for 12 years now, selling things like cozy socks and cute tops, until the bottom fell out in 2020.
"It's been hard, it's been extremely hard," Morffi says.
Fortunately, her customers answered the call.
"I call 2020 'the year of bob and weave', so we have just had to find anything possible to survive this," Morffi says.
She's now doing Facetime shopping, private appointments, and even delivering lots of comfy-work-from-home clothes. And masks? She's sold 2,500 of them, which she says, saved her business, and allowed her to hang on. But for how long?
"The situation we're in is dire," Governor Wolf said in a joint news conference with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.
Stores like Stephanie's are exactly why Governors Wolf and Murphy are pushing for a relief package from Washington, and they want it now.
Because while Stephanie is hard at work offering holiday deals, Congress' deal is uncertain. Right now, the offer is $908 billion which would include about $160 billion to help state and local communities. But it's not a done deal.
"It's disgraceful right now, that in the midst of the worst surge of COVID 19 our federal leaders are incapable of providing Americans with desperately needed support," Wolf says.
Stephanie likes the sound of any relief, but actually getting help, for her, is like waiting for the other shoe to drop.
"I know I was supposed to get a grant in July, it's now December, I still have not received it," she says.
She says all she can do now, is march on, grateful for her loyal customers, and hoping that help from Washington is just a step away.