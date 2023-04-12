BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Allentown middle-schoolers got a front row seat in engineering Wednesday morning.

Students and teachers from Raub Middle School visited Lehigh University in Bethlehem for the annual undergraduate research symposium.

They got to interact with engineering student researchers from Lehigh and Lafayette College.

The kids also participated in a lab tour and a virtual reality demonstration.

"I think it's going to accelerate their engagement in science, per se, but hopefully also in research as we move forward," said Himanshu Jain, professor and faculty advisor at Lehigh.

The STEM-themed event was launched more than a dozen years ago. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.