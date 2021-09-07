ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Kids heading back to the classroom after Labor Day are doing so with masks.
The Pennsylvania health department's mask mandate for public and private schools and daycares went into effect Tuesday.
Many parents and lawmakers aren't happy with it, and some are even filing lawsuits.
But, the pushback didn't stop kids from lining up to enter their classrooms Tuesday morning.
It is the first day back for students in the Allentown School District, after a mostly virtual, then hybrid school year last year.
For some parents, their return to school couldn't come soon enough.
"I'm curious to see how this is going to work out. Hopefully it does because, you know, us parents… we're not teachers," said Whitney Wright, parent of a second-grader. "This was a lot of work for her going from first grade to second grade and me having to teach her everything on my own or be the actual teacher with her. Virtual learning was horrible."
Tuesday is also the first day kids will learn inside the new Brigadier General Anna Mae Hays Elementary School.
The architect had previously said technology was key to making the building a successful space for learning. It will serve students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
The facility also holds a food pantry, a healthcare center and areas for adult learning courses and early childhood care.