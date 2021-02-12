ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The pandemic has made most things complicated, and your taxes are no different. So what do you need to know?
If you're one of millions who've received unemployment, you still owe taxes on that.
Allentown accountant Sue Jarvis says you may want to wait. Congress is playing around with exempting up to $10,000 of it.
"If you have unemployment on your tax return for 2020 I would wait," she said.
If you've been working from home, I have some bad news for you.
"There are no home-office deductions for you, they are gone," Jarvis said. "If you are self-employed and you file a schedule C, there's no change for you."
But there there are if you've taken up gig work.
"You want to make sure you got the backup for every number you're including on that schedule C," Jarvis said.
For those who got a PPP loan, make sure you're not listing it as taxable income.
"We know that PPP loans now - that cancellation of debt - is not a taxable event and all of the expenses that you paid with your PPP loan are tax deductible," Jarvis said.
If your stimulus never came, or you had a baby in 2020 and are entitled to more, this is the time to claim that money.
"There is a reconciliation worksheet that you will fill out," Jarvis said.
If you donated to charity, there is a new deduction for this year only.
"This year it's $300 per tax return of cash donations," Jarvis said.
If you're unsure, reach out to a tax professional. This would be the year to do it.