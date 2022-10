ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown teacher who was fired after attending a Jan. 6 rally wants his lawsuit moved to federal court.

Jason Moorehead, a former social studies teacher at Raub Middle School, says he was wrongfully terminated and is suing over his right to free speech.

Moorehead originally filed the suit in Lehigh County back in August.

Now, he wants it moved to federal court.

Moorehead says he never went in the Capitol building and was not part of the riots.