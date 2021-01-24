An Allentown School District teacher who was placed on leave after attending the Jan. 6 protest in Washington, D.C. that turned violent is speaking out, saying he did nothing wrong.
Jason Moorehead is a teacher at Raub Middle school. He was placed on paid leave a day after posting on social media a photo in Washington D.C. on January 6th, which caused some in the Allentown School District Community to question things.
"The administration had rushed to judgment without even asking his side of the story and asking whether or not he was at the Capitol building," said Francis Malofiy, Moorehead's lawyer.
Moorehead and his lawyer made their first public statement on Michael Smerconish's morning show on CNN Saturday. Moorehead said he was never anywhere near the Capitol building on Jan. 6, though a statement from the school district indicates he was.
"I was there just observing first-hand and to be a witness to a historic day and never was within a mile of where the riot happened, which I didn't know about until much later," said Jason Moorehead.
Since being placed on leave, Moorehead and his lawyer said they have not heard from the district. We also reached out to Superintendent Thomas Parker's office for comment but were directed to the district's lawyer.
"They've had weeks now to address this issue and instead they're engaged in a wild witch hunt to try to figure out if they can connect the dots and somehow defend him further or cast him in a bad light," said Malofiy.
A statement from the District posted earlier this month said it's conducting "a formal investigation of Moorehead's involvement." Though, the statement also says "the district has an obligation to respect the First Amendment rights of our staff and students."