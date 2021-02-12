ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Allentown police responding to an unrelated car crash late Thursday afternoon in the 700 block of South Eighth Street were able to quickly apprehend two teenagers allegedly involved in a shooting.
Authorities charged 17-year-old Jahiem D. Valentine, of South 12th Street in Allentown, with attempted homicide and related offenses after he allegedly shot the victim with whom he reportedly had an ongoing beef. Police allege 18-year-old Jahiem S. Smalley, of Orlando, Fla., was driving the getaway car.
District Judge David Howells arraigned the defendants hours after their arrests, setting bail for Valentine at $250,000 and $50,000 for Smalley.
Police were in the 700 block of South Eighth Street responding to the crash about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, when they heard gunshots in the area, according to the criminal complaint. A pair of officers spotted a silver Chrysler 300 pulling out of South Carbon Street – the alley behind South Eighth Street – and heading north on South Eighth Street.
Shortly after police heard the shots, the Lehigh County 911 center broadcast a call for a gunshot victim in the 700 block of South Eighth Street. As officers began walking toward the address, a man approached them and took them to the victim, according to court records.
Police were told that the shooter left in a silver Chrysler 300. Inside the house, officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the right thigh. Police said they also found what appeared to be a gunshot in a rear sliding door.
A description of the vehicle and driver were provided to Allentown police, and a pair of officers at 10th and Hamilton streets spotted the vehicle.
The driver, later identified as Smalley, began speeding north on 10th Street, leading police on a chase along Linden and 11th streets. On 11th Street, Smalley allegedly drove into oncoming traffic to pass other vehicles, ran a red light at Turner Street and crashed into a parked vehicle on Chew Street.
Police detained everyone in the vehicle, including Valentine who was sitting in the backseat.
Detectives questioned Valentine with his guardian present, and he allegedly admitted shooting the victim with whom he “had a problem in the past,” according to court records.
Valentine allegedly told police that he was in the car when he spotted the victim. As the victim was driving south across the Eighth Street Bridge, the silver Chrysler made a U-turn, and Valentine found the victim behind his house on Carbon Street.
The teen allegedly told police that he knew the victim to carry guns. Valentine said he stepped out of the car armed with a 9mm G3C and shot the victim first, so he wouldn’t get shot.
Police said Valentine reported firing twice: hitting the victim once and striking a window at the back of the house. After the shooting, Valentine said he ran and was picked up in the Chrysler.
It’s not clear from court records how many other people were in the car or whether any of them also face charges.
Authorities charged Valentine with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm by a minor.
Smalley, who admitted being behind the wheel, faces a felony count of fleeing and eluding and summary counts of reckless driving and driving without a license. Police said a records check showed he has only a learner’s permit in Florida.
Neither defendant posted bail. They were sent to Lehigh County Jail to await preliminary hearings.