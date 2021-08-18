ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Some city streets in Allentown will become more accessible as Allentown City Council approved additional spending on Americans with Disability Act ramp locations.
The legislative body allocated an additional $250,990 for a contract to construct ADA ramp locations during its Wednesday night meeting.
The amount of the contract was increased because the winning bid from Construction Masters Services initially came in under the budgeted sum of the Community Development Block Grant used to fund the work.
In order to expend the remaining CDBG money which had to be used, the city made the decision to amend the current contract to add more ADA locations throughout Allentown.
The city started the process April 27 by making an advertisement to obtain the services of a contractor to build or reconstruct ADA ramps within the city.
Roughly one month later on May 25, the city held a public opening of the four submitted proposals for the work. The contract was awarded to the lowest responsible bidder, Construction Masters Services.
City council approved the award June 2, and roughly three weeks later on June 22, the contract was fully executed, according to city documents.
The previous contract was for $557,630. The $250,990 additional investment raises the new contract to $808,620.
Other actions
Another contract approved Wednesday night involved obtaining an engineering firm to perform a phase one environmental site assessment for the Allentown Fire Training Academy, located at 1902 Lehigh St. The pact was awarded to Emmaus-based Earth Engineering in the amount of $2,400.
To that end, council forwarded a bill to the public safety committee which would amend the 2021 Capital Fund budget in the amount of $250,000 as the result of a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
The money will be utilized for the construction of the Allentown Fire Department Public Safety Training and Emergency Operations Center building, including appliances and furnishings.
In other business, a bill authorized the submission of an analysis of impediments to Fair Housing Choice with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Specifically, it presents the city's revised one-year action plan for how it will use the federal money. The city's analysis was done in conjunction with the cities of Bethlehem and Easton.
Finally, council approved the appointment of Paul D'Onofrio to serve a patrolman in the Allentown Police Department. D'Onofrio will receive an annual $62,632 salary.