ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown said some street closures will be in effect this Saturday for a tree lighting ceremony.
The following street closures and traffic restrictions will be in effect on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the Allentown Tree Lighting Ceremony at The Arts Park at 20 N Fifth Street:
- Hamilton Street from 5th Street to 6th Street for westbound traffic only
- 5th Street from Linden Street to Hamilton Street
- Court Street from 5th Street to Law Street
- Law Street from Linden Street to Hamilton Street