Road closed

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown said some street closures will be in effect this Saturday for a tree lighting ceremony.

The following street closures and traffic restrictions will be in effect on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the Allentown Tree Lighting Ceremony at The Arts Park at 20 N Fifth Street:

- Hamilton Street from 5th Street to 6th Street for westbound traffic only

- 5th Street from Linden Street to Hamilton Street

- Court Street from 5th Street to Law Street

- Law Street from Linden Street to Hamilton Street

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.