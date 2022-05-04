ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council voted Wednesday to authorize spending $3,900 for marketing and advertising services related to the city's Juneteenth celebrations next month.
City Council will use the money to enlist the services of Faces International LLC, a marketing and development agency in Allentown.
A Pennsylvania tourism grant of $10,000 was awarded to Juneteenth Lehigh Valley to turn a one-day event into a week of activities in Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton.
Allentown is expending its own funds for the marketing of Juneteenth events to be held there.
Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, was designated as a federal holiday in 2021 to commemorate the liberation of the last slaves, two years after slavery had been abolished by the Emancipation Proclamation.
Other business
Council approved a three-year contract with Maher Duessel, Harrisburg, in the amount of $65,500 for 2022; $68,100 for 2023; and $70,800 for 2024 to conduct the city audit as required by the city charter.
Also OK'd were the submission of two applications for funding from Rep. Susan Wild's community funding project. One is asking for $992,960 for intersection enhancements at Lehigh and Union Streets, and the other is requesting $300,000 for the rehabilitation of Bogert's Covered Bridge.
Finally, council approved an ordinance to amend the stormwater fund by transferring $3 million from the unappropriated balance of American Rescue Plan Act funds to the capital fund to continue the stormwater infrastructure improvements project.
The city had already committed $2 million from ARPA funds with the understanding that $3 million would be allocated from the second release of the allocated funds. The second release has not yet happened, but the project needs the money now in order to continue. The funds will allow the continued lining of miles of storm sewers in need of rehabilitation.