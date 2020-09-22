ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Child vaccination clinics are being held in Allentown in cooperation with the Allentown Health Bureau, the Allentown School District and St. Luke’s University Health Network.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education requires vaccinations for attendance in Pennsylvania schools.
The Tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (Tdap) vaccines and Menactra, which contains four of the most common types of meningococcal bacteria, will be offered at the clinics.
The clinics are being held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the following dates and locations by appointment only.
Dieruff HS Gym: Tuesday, Sept. 29
Trexler Middle School Cafeteria: Tuesday, Oct. 6
District nurses are contacting families of students who need vaccinations to schedule appointments. Families of students who need vaccinations and have not been contacted should contact their school nurse.
Parents and students coming for their appointment will be required to sign a brief consent form and undergo a health screening before entering for the vaccination.
Masks must be worn to prevent the spread of COVID-19.