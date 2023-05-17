ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council announced Wednesday night that a special committee meeting will be held on June 7 to discuss a proposed ordinance to create a public health pilot program.
Council was presented with a proposed ordinance on May 4 that was the result of a citizens' petition.
The proposal calls for providing alternative first-response to calls for service involving mental and behavioral health, substance use, welfare checks and quality of life complaints such as neighbor disputes, issues related to homeless individuals and calls about suspicious persons.
The proposed bill would authorize spending $4.08 million for a one-year program that would involve a mobile community response team pilot program to be launched in 2024.
According to a city ordinance on citizens' rights and petitions, qualified voters of the city have the power to propose ordinances to City Council. If council fails to adopt such an ordinance, the proposed ordinance becomes a referendum question in a general election.
At the May 4 meeting, Chief of Police Charles Roca criticized the proposed ordinance, calling it "a part of 'defund the police' rhetoric."
Mayor Matt Tuerk had also opposed the bill at that same meeting, saying there had been no collaboration with the administration in drafting the proposal.
At that same special committee on June 7, a proposed resolution on American Rescue Plan Act funding will also be discussed.
Also on May 4, council introduced a proposed resolution to allocate $21 million in ARPA funding for city capital and physical infrastructure and housing-related issues.
Specifically, the resolution calls for allocating $11 million for city capital and physical infrastructure in an effort to avoid future tax increases.
Such projects could include a new central fire station and an operations facility for park maintenance.
The resolution also asks for $10 million to be used for affordable housing to fund: the development and incentivization of affordable housing, programs that invest in the city's aging housing stock and blight removal programs.
The special committee meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.