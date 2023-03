ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown will once again play host to the NCAA Men's Hockey Tournament.

The regional semifinals take place Friday night at the PPL Center.

Penn State and Michigan Tech will face off first at 5 p.m., then Michigan will take on Colgate.

The winners will face each other Sunday night for a spot in the Frozen Four national semifinals.

Before the action begins on the ice, Bru Daddy's Brewing Company will host a pre-game celebration across the street from the arena.