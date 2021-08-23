ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown is offering Allentown School District students the chance to participate in a youth basketball camp Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Allentown Department of Parks & Recreation is collaborating with William Allen High School alumnus and Division I basketball standout Tyrese Martin to host the free youth basketball camp, according to a news release from the city.
The basketball camp is for 5th through 8th grade students and will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday at William Allen High School from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., the city said. Clinic instruction will be provided by Tyrese Martin and Allen grad and Lehigh Valley Basketball Hall of Fame Coach Doug Snyder.
Martin averaged nearly 21 points a game and led the 2016-2017 Canaries to a 26-3 season. He now stars at the University of Connecticut, where he averaged more than 10 points per game last season.
The Parks and Recreation Department is covering the cost of up to 100 participants including registration fees, gym bag, and t-shirt.
“We are obviously proud of Tyrese Martin the basketball player, but this camp is an even greater example of why we are even more proud of Tyrese Martin as a person. He has always wanted to be present in his community and his city and with this camp he is providing a great opportunity for the young people in Allentown,” said William Allen High School Athletic Director Randy Atiyeh.
According to Mayor Ray O’Connell, Tyrese is a complete player. “He can score and rebound with the best of them. I watch him every chance I get. I commend Tyrese for making the time to conduct this camp. I hope our kids take advantage of this opportunity to learn from one of the best.”
To register, people can complete the short registration form.