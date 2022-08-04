Allentown will open multiple cooling stations Thursday in response to the heat advisory in effect from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m.

The Allentown Fire Department will staff a cooling station at Andre Reed Park on the East Side near the outfield of the baseball diamond and another at Roosevelt Park on the South Side near the basketball courts from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.

The spray parks at Bucky Boyle and the Old Allentown Fairgrounds will also be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There is also free admission to Mack and Cedar Beach Pools for Allentown residents ages 13 and under as well as seniors ages 60 and older. All other residents will pay reduced half price admission. Normal pool rates apply to non-residents.

Finally, as tempting as it may be, the city is also reminding people that city ordinance prohibits people from swimming or bathing in creeks or waterways within city parks because of maintenance and safety concerns.

The city also released some general tips:

drink plenty of fluids, stay indoors with air-conditioning if possible, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

extra precautions should be taken for young children, older adults, and pets.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

For heat strokes, heat-related, as well as other non-heat related emergencies, please call 9-1-1.