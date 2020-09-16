ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown City Council at its Wednesday night meeting authorized submitting a grant application to the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development for the Mack Boulevard lighting project.
The city is seeking $801,000 for the work. Allentown is pledging $117,000 in matching funds for the design, engineering and inspections related to the project.
Officials said that the project “will create a safer and more environmentally sensitive lighting system for the mobility benefit of pedestrians and drivers, while supporting the economic strength of both the City of Allentown and the wider region.”
“The infrastructure is in dire need of replacement,” said Craig Messinger, the city’s director of public works. “We have a lot of issues with it.”
Messinger added that a total of 47 light fixtures would be replaced and the replacements would last for the next “30 to 40 years.”
“It’s a lot of money and certainly a worthwhile project,” said council President Daryl Hendricks.
In other news, council approved a resolution supporting the development and implementation of a shared micro-mobility program.
The resolution defines shared micro-mobility as “a service or program which provides small mobility devices for shared use to individuals on a short-term basis.”
The plan includes items such as shared bicycles and electric scooters, which would “offer (a) much-needed solution to common mobility issues and improve Lehigh Valley access to public transit for low-income communities.”
It adds that Allentown will realize financial benefits by implementing the idea.
“It’s a win-win all around,” Councilman Joshua Siegel said of the program.
Finally, council announced a public hearing on an amendment to the zoning ordinance.
The amendment would allow the existing pocket neighborhood development option in the Medium Density Residential - Planned District, or R-MP zoning district.
It would also revise the zoning map to apply the R-MP district to land east of South Elmo Street and generally south of West Fairview Street.
The public hearing will take place at a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Sept. 30. Council will then vote one hour later, at 7 p.m.