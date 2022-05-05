ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The City of Allentown will rededicate the Lenape Trail at the Little Lehigh Parkway, officials announced Wednesday.
"It's important that we celebrate the contributions of the Lenape people in Pennsylvania," said Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk. "We want them to know that we recognize this is their home, and regardless of where they are now, they have a seat at the table here in Allentown."
The Museum of Indian Culture and members of the Delaware Nation Tribe will join the city in the rededication of the trail.
"This rededication recognizes the Lenape (Delaware) as the First Peoples of Pennsylvania and whose ancient pathways are preserved along what we call today, the Lenape Trail," said Pat Rivera, the executive director of the Museum of Indian Culture. "The Museum is excited to unveil new informational trail panels that honors the Lenape and tells how they thrived along the Little Lehigh Creek for thousands of years."
The rededication ceremony will begin with an invocation and history of the trail, followed by the unveiling of a new digital "Tour and Explore" experience located throughout the trail. It features 10-year-old Molly Mabray, an Alaska Native from the PBS KIDS program "Molly of Denali."
The event will close after a Lenape tree planting ceremony.
The rededication will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, at the Museum of Indian Culture, 2825 Fish Hatchery Rd. The rain date is May 21.
The City of Allentown will also raise the Delaware Nation flag outside city hall on Friday, May 13, at noon.
The rededication and flag-raising ceremony are open to the public.