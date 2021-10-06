ALLENTOWN, Pa. – During its Wednesday night meeting, Allentown City Council authorized a contract to demolish Irving Pool in east Allentown.
The deal is with Northampton-based Penmar Services for demolition and removal of the pool, located at 731 Irving St., related to the city's rebuilding project. Penmar was one of three bids the city received.
Allentown will pay Penmar a total of $355,078.48 for the work, which should be completed by the end of November, according to a city official.
In conjunction with the contract, council also approved transferring $210,000 from the Parks and Recreation budget to a contract services account to help pay for the work.
Council of Youth
In other business, council approved an ordinance altering the Council of Youth's board composition. Under the ordinance passed Wednesday night, the number of adults serving on the board goes from five to six. The number of youth members increases from six to eight. In addition, the Allentown Police Department will assign a non-voting designee to the council.
Tire boots
The legislative body also forwarded a bill to the Public Safety Committee that would amend the penalty associated with tampering or removing any device — known commonly as "the boot" — used to immobilize a motor vehicle. The penalty would also cover someone who attempts to move the vehicle instead of removing the boot.
If convicted, a person would have to pay a fine between $500 to $1,000, plus the costs of repairing or replacing the device and the prosecution. Those in default of the payments would be subject to imprisonment not to exceed 30 days.
New police hires
Council also approved the hiring of three new police officers. Anderson Glaude of Wilkes-Barre, Pablo Santana of Allentown, and Yisleidy Vargas of Reading will patrol the city's streets at an annual salary of $62,632 each. Mayor Ray O'Connell said the hires would bring the department to "about 219 officers."
Surveillance cameras
In another act impacting the APD, council OK'd a grant submission in the amount of $5,000 to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to support surveillance cameras.
Parks maintenance
Finally, council approved a transfer of $34,801 into the Parks and Recreation account to purchase trash cans for city parks and for park maintenance. Other departmental transfers requested by the administration for Lights in the Parkway and the Halloween parade were tabled after a lengthy discussion.