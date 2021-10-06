Allentown's Irving pool to reopen Saturday

 

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – During its Wednesday night meeting, Allentown City Council authorized a contract to demolish Irving Pool in east Allentown.

The deal is with Northampton-based Penmar Services for demolition and removal of the pool, located at 731 Irving St., related to the city's rebuilding project. Penmar was one of three bids the city received.

Allentown will pay Penmar a total of $355,078.48 for the work, which should be completed by the end of November, according to a city official.

In conjunction with the contract, council also approved transferring $210,000 from the Parks and Recreation budget to a contract services account to help pay for the work.

Council of Youth

In other business, council approved an ordinance altering the Council of Youth's board composition. Under the ordinance passed Wednesday night, the number of adults serving on the board goes from five to six. The number of youth members increases from six to eight. In addition, the Allentown Police Department will assign a non-voting designee to the council.

Tire boots

The legislative body also forwarded a bill to the Public Safety Committee that would amend the penalty associated with tampering or removing any device — known commonly as "the boot" — used to immobilize a motor vehicle. The penalty would also cover someone who attempts to move the vehicle instead of removing the boot.

If convicted, a person would have to pay a fine between $500 to $1,000, plus the costs of repairing or replacing the device and the prosecution. Those in default of the payments would be subject to imprisonment not to exceed 30 days.

New police hires

Council also approved the hiring of three new police officers. Anderson Glaude of Wilkes-Barre, Pablo Santana of Allentown, and Yisleidy Vargas of Reading will patrol the city's streets at an annual salary of $62,632 each. Mayor Ray O'Connell said the hires would bring the department to "about 219 officers."

Surveillance cameras

In another act impacting the APD, council OK'd a grant submission in the amount of $5,000 to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to support surveillance cameras.

Parks maintenance

Finally, council approved a transfer of $34,801 into the Parks and Recreation account to purchase trash cans for city parks and for park maintenance. Other departmental transfers requested by the administration for Lights in the Parkway and the Halloween parade were tabled after a lengthy discussion.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.