ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown toddler drowned Monday in a backyard swimming home pool, authorities said.
Twenty-three-month-old Aydeen Cabrera was pronounced dead at 7:18 PM at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's office.
The coroner said the child was found about 6 p.m. in the pool in the 500 block of North Fenway Street.
After an autopsy Tuesday, the manner of death was ruled accidental, the coroner's office said.
The coroner's office said the death also is being investigated by Allentown Police Department.