ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council approved a plan to acquire funding to rehabilitate and reuse the old Allentown Toy Manufacturing Co. building Wednesday night.
The City of Allentown is seeking $1.5 million for use by the Allentown Redevelopment Authority to reuse the property located at 725 N. 10th St. It plans to construct an affordable housing development consisting of 20 units, according to Leonard Lightner, the city's chief operating officer.
The project — which will give priority to lower-income residents — will be funded in its entirety by a U.S. Rep. Susan Wild Community Project Funding grant if the city is successful.
Acquisition of the currently vacant building is pending. Allentown Toy Manufacturing announced in December 2021 that it would be closing its doors after 70 years in business, more than 50 of which were at the 10th Street building.
New police officers
In other news, council approved the hiring of seven police officers. Each of the patrolmen will receive a $64,511 annual salary.
One of the seven officers, Stephen Rowe, is from the city. Chandler Wilson, Dalton DeRosa, Keegan Connelly, Allen Strohl, Elias Roman and Michael Bramble comprise the entire approved contingent.
Mayor Matt Tuerk's administration indicated the hirings would "benefit the City of Allentown with additional police presence."
The officers had already been hired, but Wednesday night's action make them active officially.
"This is the resolution to put them out on the streets," Lightner said.
City contracts
Council also approved four separate contracts. One of those is with Provo, Utah-based Qualtrics to conduct an employee engagement survey. Qualtrics was the second lowest bid but received the work because they "outperform" the lowest bidder — Beyond Feedback — in four categories. The deal pays Qualtrics a total of $39,688.
A second involves a pact with Philadelphia-based Materials Conservation Co. to manage the maintenance of two city-owned existing public art pieces. The contract is for $58,750.
Arts commission
Finally, Jane Heft and Mercy Mackenzie were reappointed and appointed, respectively, to the arts commission. Both terms run through Jan. 2, 2027.