ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown will soon be transitioning to a new licensing and permitting system that will allow people and businesses to apply, submit, and pay for: licenses, permits, and land development reviews online.

The "go-live" launch date for the new system, Energov, is anticipated for May 1 and will be rolled out in phases to the public over the month of May, according to a news release from the city.

The city says the process of applying for licenses, permits, and land development reviews is currently done on paper and manually processed.

The self-service portal system also offers real-time "application tracking" which aims to increase process transparency. It will advise applicants of the status of licenses, permits, and land development reviews, the city said.

Energov will also enable the city to expand for the first time its ability to accept all major debit and credit cards citywide for any city-related fees, in-person or online, according to the news release.

There is a convenience fee of 2.90% plus a 25-cent transaction fee for every payment made on a debit or credit card.

As a result, there will be a service disruption during the transition this week at the city customer counters, including a three-day closure of the third and fourth floors of City Hall and the third floor of Bridgeworks from April 26 through April 28. The city says time-sensitive documents may be dropped off at the Front Desk at City Hall.

Impacted city bureaus include Building Safety and Standards, Environmental Health, Planning and Zoning, Engineering, Sweep, Fire, and Revenue and Audit (limited to licenses). During this transition timeframe, cash will not be accepted by these bureaus. Only payments made by check or money order will be accepted this week and will be processed after the Energov launch on May 1.

The software is facilitated by Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Permitting & Licensing Software powered by Energov, which improves municipal workflow experience around planning, licensing, permitting, regulatory management, inspections, and code enforcement, the city said.