ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It was a weekend of violence in Allentown, with three reported incidents happening within hours of one another.
A man was injured in a shooting outside of Wawa on Union Boulevard around 2 a.m. Sunday.
Police said the man was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Investigators did not release further details about what happened or if any arrests were made.
Two other incidents were reported in the city early Sunday, though authorities have not commented on them.
A short time after the Wawa shooting, officers rushed to the area of Hamilton and Race streets where callers reported a stabbing.
Police were seen talking to people outside of a nightclub there.
Police also responded to reports of shots fired near Big Woody's in the 1300 block of Hanover Avenue.
Authorities have not commented on what happened there.
"Every night you hear sirens in Allentown, it's nonstop, between shootings and accidents, it's just crazy," said Robert Lucas, Allentown resident.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-437-7721.