ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- In the 400 block of Ridge Avenue in Allentown music filled the air, kids played games and hot dogs were on the grill as part of the 1st and 6th Ward block party, part of the city's comprehensive and economic development plan known as Allentown Vision 2030.

"It's cool. It's a good turnout. The music is good, the food is delicious and the book bags and the uniforms. I like it, it was a good idea," said Asia Stinson.

Stinson has lived in Allentown since 2004.

She came out to the block party with her son and said she would like to see the city focus on safety.

"Maybe get, like, a neighborhood watch or something. Just keeping the kids grounded in the community," said Stinson.

Lemech Barton, who lives in Stroudsburg, but comes down to visit family was also there.

He tells us he would like to see more programs for the youth.

"Mainly the teenagers and stuff, cause a lot of teenagers around here really don't have guidance," said Barton.

Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk said the city is already two years into its ten year plan.

He tells us they are continuing to do development and neighborhood planning for the 1st and 6th Ward. He said they will start spreading that work out to the rest of the city as they progress.

"We have work to do around mobility, we have work to do on building affordable housing, we have work to do on job creation and skills development for our workers here in the city," said Matt Tuerk.