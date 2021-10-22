ALLENTOWN, Pa. - For those who haven't memorized the Allentown Home Rule Charter, there are questions about a referendum on the November ballot.
"Shall paragraph B of Section 101 of the City of Allentown Home Rule Charter be removed from the Charter?"
"I think it's clear that the question on the ballot isn't clear," said Rep. Mike Schlossberg, (D)-District 132.
The question is about whether English should be removed as the city's official language. The official language designation was written into the charter in the 1990s.
But City Councilman Julio Guridy says that part of the charter no longer reflects the city, how it does business, or its residents.
"In fact, over 70% of the population of the Allentown School District is Hispanic and over 55% is Hispanic in the whole city. So it’s a different city," Guridy said.
Guridy says the city does business in English and Spanish, and removing the official language designation would be more inclusive.
City and County officials are pointing the finger at each over the confusion.
To clear things up, Lehigh's board of elections drafted a plain English statement to educate voters.
Schlossberg says he's drafting legislation.
"It would make sure that the interpretive statement that is available at the polls on Election Day is mailed in every vote by mail ballot to voters who request a vote by mail ballot," Schlossberg said
The statement will be posted at polling places and has been included in mail in ballots since the 18th.
But the bulk of the ballots were mailed before the question controversy.
A copy of the statement is also available on the county's website.