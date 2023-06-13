ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council on Tuesday night introduced a proposed ordinance that would direct the Lehigh County Board of Elections to place a referendum question in the Nov. 7 general election to ask city voters to increase the pay for the seven members of City Council.
The referendum would ask voters to increase the pay for each council member to $15,000.
When the home rule charter was adopted on April 23, 1996, an ordinance set the compensation for each council member at $6,149, with the president receiving an additional $500.
In the proposed ordinance, council president would receive an additional $1,000.
In 2002, there was a question posed to city voters on whether council's salary should be increased, so that the pay would not exceed one-half the salary for the entry wage in lowest pay level of an occupied full-time position.
That referendum failed on Nov. 5, 2002, which kept councilmembers at the pay established in 1996.
In a memo from the city clerk to Allentown City Council, he offered a review of salaries of other city council members in Pennsylvania.
"Looking at the comparisons, council is the very low end of salaries, especially given the fact Allentown is the third largest city in Pennsylvania," the memo stated.
The highest city council salary in the state is in Philadelphia, where councilmembers are paid $142,751, and the lowest pay is in Reading, where councilmembers are paid $5,000.
According to the memo, the highest city council pay in the nation is in Los Angeles, California, where councilmembers are paid $178,789.
Controller's salary
Also Tuesday, council introduced a second referendum question that would establish the salary of the controller equal to 50% of the mayor's salary, which is currently set at $95,000.
The salary of the controller has also not increased since 1997 when it was set at $49,894.
Both of the proposed referendum questions will be referred to the rules, chambers, intergovernmental relations and strategy committee, which is scheduled to meet on June 15 at 6 p.m.
Council did not discuss the proposed ordinances on Tuesday night.
Street vacations
In other business, council voted to adopt an ordinance to vacate: Cumberland Street from the centerline of South Sixth Street to the centerline of South Fifth Street; South Virginia Street from the centerline of Cumberland Street to the centerline of Susquehanna Street; South Sixth Street from the centerline of Cumberland Street to the centerline of Susquehanna Street; and South Fair Street from the centerline of Cumberland Street to the north property line at 1029 S. Sixth St.
The street vacations are to accommodate a new apartment complex at Sixth and Cumberland streets.