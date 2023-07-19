ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council voted 5-2 Tuesday night to adopt an ordinance to direct the Lehigh County Board of Elections to place a referendum question on the Nov. 7 general election ballot to ask city voters to increase the pay for the seven members of City Council.
Councilwomen Natalie Santos and Cecilia Ce-Ce Gerlach cast the dissenting votes.
In a separate vote, council voted unanimously to approve an ordinance to place a referendum to increase the salary of the controller.
The referendum would ask voters to increase the pay for each councilmember to $15,000, with the president receiving an additional $1,000.
When the home rule charter was adopted on April 23, 1996, an ordinance set the compensation for each councilmember at $6,149, with the president receiving an additional $500.
In 2002, there was a question posed to city voters on whether council's salary should be increased, so that the pay would not exceed one-half the salary for the entry wage in the lowest pay level of an occupied full-time position.
That referendum failed on Nov. 5, 2002, which kept councilmembers at the pay established in 1996.
The ordinance to place the question on the ballot regarding the city controller would establish the salary of the controller equal to 80% of the mayor's salary, which is currently set at $95,000.
The salary of the controller has also not increased since 1997 when it was set at $49,894.
On both votes, Councilwoman Candida Affa said it is "ridiculous" that Allentown is the third largest city in Pennsylvania and yet raises have not been given since 1997.
Affa noted that council pay is currently the lowest in state, except for Reading.
Gerlach said while she is inclined to always allow the voters to decide, she opposed the raise for council.
"I don't know about you all, but I love this — I love the legislative process," Gerlach said. "I love it, so I don't need a raise; I don't want a raise."
"It's not that I don't think that any of us work hard," she said. "I just feel uncomfortable voting to ask people to give me a raise."
Council President Daryl L. Hendricks said giving the raises is a matter of respect.
"This has been a long time, and I think it's overdue," Hendricks said. “When you have cities that are half of our size, and they're making twice what we're making, it's just time to move forward with this."
North Ninth Street resident Pas Simpson criticized the action.
"Poverty is violence," Simpson said. "You know that if we're not addressing the poverty, if we're not addressing the violence, we should not be increasing anyone's pay."
"How do you get a raise before you have our voter confidence, because I don't see it," Simpson added. "I think it's disrespectful for you to want to raise before addressing the issues of the people have been bringing into your face every two weeks."