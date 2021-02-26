ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The City of Allentown's pothole hotline is now open for the 2021 season.
Drivers or walkers are asked to report potholes they encounter on streets maintained by the city.
The 24/7 hotline can be reached at 610-437-8775. Callers are asked to give the exact location of the pothole, and leave their name and number in case the city needs to call back for a more precise location.
Potholes can also be reported through Allentown's website, or through the city's 311 Reporter app.
“We have at least one crew assigned to pothole repairs daily. We want to get to them as quickly as possible," said Mark Shahda, deputy director of the Public Works department.